Virginia has 739 confirmed cases of the coronavirus

(WRIC) — Saturday morning the Virginia Health Department announced there were 739 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 known deaths as a result of the virus.
This is an increase of 135 cases since Friday. There are currently 99 people hospitalized with the virus.
