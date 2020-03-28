Virginia has 739 confirmed cases of the coronavirus

Coronavirus

(WRIC) — Saturday morning the Virginia Health Department announced there were 739 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 known deaths as a result of the virus.

This is an increase of 135 cases since Friday. There are currently 99 people hospitalized with the virus.

