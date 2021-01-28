Virginia has 9th highest number of new COVID-19 cases per capita, White House report shows

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia ranks ninth in the nation in new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in this week’s White House COVID-19 report, which the Biden administration made public Wednesday.

The weekly reports are shared with governors across the country and were private prior to yesterday. The reports have previously only been seen through rare leaks.

The report notes that the data at the state level may differ from what is available at the federal level.

Henrico County, Chesterfield County and Richmond City were all ranked among the top 12 counties in the state for new cases in the past three weeks, according to the latest data.

The report uses county and metro area color classification to put localities in zones.

Red Zone:

Areas that reported new cases at or above 101 per 100,000 during the last week

Orange Zone:

Areas that reported new cases between 51–100 per 100,000 population, and a lab test

Yellow Zone:

Areas that reported new cases between 10–50 per 100,000 population, and a lab test

** Lists of red, orange, and yellow localities are sorted by the number of new cases in the last three weeks, from highest to lowest. Localities with fewer than 10 cases last week are excluded.

The Richmond metro area is listed second in the red zone according to the latest report.

The weekly report, last updated January 24, shows Arizona as the worst state in all national rankings.

The report also shows Virginia ranks 14th in the nation for test positivity and 11th nationwide for new COVID-19 admissions per 100 hospital beds. Virginia is 34th on the list for new deaths per 100,000.

Read the full report below:

NewsNation contributed to this report.