Virginia has administered nearly 87% of COVID vaccines received

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that so far Virginia has received 9,571,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Out of those doses, 87% have been administered.

Pharmacies have received 3,520,005 doses and have administered 2,639,419. Data shows that Virginians are turning to their local pharmacy for a vaccine. They are the facility type that has administered the most COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic in the state.

Local health departments are up next, having administered 2,159,353 doses out of the 3,015,945 that they received.

The state of Virginia has received over 3.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and over 2.7 million of the Moderna. Johnson and Johnson has contributed 300,200 vaccines to Virginia’s supply.