Virginia has its first inmate death related to the coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate from the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland died at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center after battling COVID-19.
The 49-year-old was admitted to the hospital for the coronavirus on April 4. She had underlying health conditions including asthma and Hepatitis-C.
VADOC is not releasing the offenders name to protect the privacy of her family.
She was serving a 9-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny, and would have been released mid-2023.
Currently, there are 76 people with the coronavirus at Virginia state correctional facilities. Here’s the breakdown:
- Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13 –12 inmates, 1 staff member
- Deerfield Correctional Center, includes Deerfield Work Center — 1 staff member
- Haynesville Correctional Center — 4 inmates, 1 staff member
- Indian Creek Correctional Center — 1 staff member
- State Farm Correctional Complex — 2 staff members
- Sussex II State Prison — 2 inmates, 2 inmates in the hospital, and 1 staff member
- Virginia Correctional Center for Women, includes State Farm Work Center — 21 inmates, 3 inmates in the hospital, 21 staff members
- Probation & Parole — Eastern Region — 4 staff members
To learn more about what the VADOC is doing to combat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus click here.
