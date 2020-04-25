Virginia Health Department answers COVID-19 questions that residents are anxious about

(WDVM) — As COVID-19 continues to spread in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health, people are anxious to get the best advice to stay safe.

Dr. Laurie Forlano, Virginia’s Deputy Commissioner of Population Health at VDH, wants to keep residents in the know about properly practicing social distancing. According to Dr. Forlano, many Virginians worry about how to shop safely for their groceries and about what they can do to help high risk family members and neighbors.

“Data is showing that social distancing is working. We hope that if we keep these measures in place and keep these precautions in place, that peak will be flattened and pushed out a little bit to give our healthcare workers and health care sector time to continue to respond and space to receive patients that need care” said Dr. Forlano.

According to officials to continue to flatten the curve of COVID-19, the best thing Virginians can do now is to continue staying home.