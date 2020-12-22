Virginia Health Department partners with Walgreens for free COVID-19 antigen testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is partnering up with Walgreens to offer Abbott BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 antigen testing starting Wednesday.
Two Walgreens in the Richmond region will operate drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost.
- North Dinwiddie, 26036 Cox Rd
- Richmond, 4845 Laburnum Ave
VDH encourages the use of these tests for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.
COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test.
Appointments can be made by following the steps on Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.