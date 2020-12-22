Virginia Health Department partners with Walgreens for free COVID-19 antigen testing

FILE – In this June 25, 2016, file photo a person walks by signage hangs outside a Walgreens pharmacy in downtown Cincinnati. COVID-19 took another bite out of Walgreens Boots Alliance quarterly numbers but this time left behind better-than-expected earnings. The drugstore chain said Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, that it made $373 million in the final quarter of fiscal 2020 after losing $1.7 billion the previous quarter, when millions of shoppers stayed home to avoid the rapidly spreading pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is partnering up with Walgreens to offer Abbott BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 antigen testing starting Wednesday.

Two Walgreens in the Richmond region will operate drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost.

North Dinwiddie, 26036 Cox Rd

Richmond, 4845 Laburnum Ave

VDH encourages the use of these tests for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.

COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test.

Appointments can be made by following the steps on Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.