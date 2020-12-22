Virginia Health Department partners with Walgreens for free COVID-19 antigen testing

by: WRIC Newsroom

FILE – In this June 25, 2016, file photo a person walks by signage hangs outside a Walgreens pharmacy in downtown Cincinnati. COVID-19 took another bite out of Walgreens Boots Alliance quarterly numbers but this time left behind better-than-expected earnings. The drugstore chain said Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, that it made $373 million in the final quarter of fiscal 2020 after losing $1.7 billion the previous quarter, when millions of shoppers stayed home to avoid the rapidly spreading pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is partnering up with Walgreens to offer Abbott BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 antigen testing starting Wednesday.

Two Walgreens in the Richmond region will operate drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost. 

  • North Dinwiddie, 26036 Cox Rd
  • Richmond, 4845 Laburnum Ave

VDH encourages the use of these tests for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.

COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test.

Appointments can be made by following the steps on Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.

