Virginia health districts continue finding ways to increase vaccine accessibility

Nearly 300 people received a Johnson & Johnson vaccination Wednesday at one of VSU’s mobile vaccination units in Prince George in April. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s health districts continue adding more mobile vaccination clinic locations. This allows health districts to continue to reach people in rural or underserved communities.

As of May 21, 52.4 % of Virginia adults have been vaccinated. Across the state, nearly 7.8 million vaccines have been administered.

The Southside Health District has teamed up with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and other supporting partners, for two additional dates for its mobile vaccination clinics.

The added clinics are:

Sunday, May 23

1 to 4 p.m. Brunswick County Conference Center

100 Athletic Field Road

Lawrenceville, VA 23868

Tuesday, June 1

3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Estes Center

316 N Main St. Chase City, VA 23924

The mobile clinics help districts reach unvaccinated Virginians where it is convenient for them. This weekend, Chickahominy Health District will be at the Ashland Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 22 for a pop-up vaccine clinic.

Vaccines are free and identification is not required. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered which means anyone 12 and up can get the shot. Children under 18 will need a parent or guardian present.

The Piedmont Health District has also announced more dates for their second week of mobile vaccination clinics. No appointments are needed.

This health district plans to give out the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, eliminating the need for a person to return for a second-dose shot.

Mobile Vaccination Clinics in Piedmont Health District

Monday, May 24

1 to 4 p.m. Amelia County Fire Station #3

21575 Jetersville Road Jetersville, VA 23083

6 to 9 p.m. Amelia County Fire Station #5

12151 Fowlkes Bridge Road Amelia, VA 23002

Wednesday, May 26

1 to 4 p.m. Amelia County Fire Station #4

12201 Genito Road Amelia, VA 23002

6 to 9 p.m. Amelia County Fire Station #2

8461 Namozine Road Amelia, VA 23002

Saturday, May 29

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. High Bridge Trail State Park — Prospect Trail Head Parking Lot

Prospect Road Prospect, VA 23960

2 to 5 p.m. Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department

2394 Pamplin Road Pamplin, VA 23958

Sunday, May 30

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Town of Farmville Kiosk

1807 South Main Street Farmville, VA 23901

2 to 5 p.m. Pisgah Baptist Church

202 Pisgah Church Road Rice, VA 23966

Monday, May 31

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prince Edward County Agricultural Building

100 Dominion Drive Farmville, VA 23901

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov/.