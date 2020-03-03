Virginia health officials taking precautions amid coronavirus outbreak despite no confirmed cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State and local agencies are taking precautions during the coronavirus outbreak despite no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia.

As of Monday, there are no pending cases in Virginia either, meaning health officials are not awaiting the results of any testing. The Virginia Department of Health reports there are 100 people in the commonwealth under public health monitoring. These people are those who have been to China recently or have symptoms.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says the city is in constant contact with state health officials and will be ready if the situation escalates. Leaders add they are confident that city services will be maintained through preparedness and with emergency operations in place.

More on the coronavirus outbreak

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Richmond’s and Henrico County’s health districts, says their “hope is that aggressive monitoring and other public health interventions will slow the spread of the virus in the United States, allowing more time for vaccine development and possible antiviral treatments to be identified.”

Goochland schools say the district is also proactively planning by talking with local and state health officials and cleaning “high touch” surfaces like door knobs, desks and light switches on a daily basis.

The school system is also asking students and staff to take precautions, including disinfecting frequently used objects and thoroughly washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Parents have also been asked to keep their children at home if they have a fever, diarrhea or have been vomiting, until they are free of symptoms for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications.

Health officials also added that it’s not too late to get a flu shot, as it still impacts multiple local school districts.

LATEST HEADLINES: