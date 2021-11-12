Virginia healthcare workers shown appreciation in ‘Thank You’ tour of support

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) is supporting a weeklong tour of visits to hospitals around Virginia to show appreciation to health care workers who care for their communities and worked extra hard throughout the pandemic.

Throughout the past week, a mobile billboard truck broadcasted a video thanking team members and displayed other messages while traveling around the state.

On Friday, Nov. 12, the tour made its way to Mary Washington Hospital, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, VCU Medical Center and HCA Chippenham Hospital.

“Words can’t adequately express how appreciative we are of the thousands of caregivers, clinicians, and support staff who work in Virginia hospitals and have been on duty day and night to serve patients and their communities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton.

Here are some of 8News’ photos from the event: