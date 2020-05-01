Virginia hospitals, dentist offices resume non-essential procedures

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Hospitals and dentist offices in Virginia can resume non-emergency procedures after being suspended in March due to COVID-19.

Governor Ralph Northam originally signed the executive order to preserve much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital space to treat COVID-19 patients.

In a press briefing Wednesday, the governor said the state’s PPE supply has stabilized — making it safe for hospitals, dentist and veterinarian offices to start seeing non-emergency patients again.

The Virginia Dental Association has issued the following guidelines:

Patients must wear masks during visits

There will be screening for coronavirus

Patients can ‘check-in’ to their appointment by calling from the parking lot

Appointment times will be moved around to make room for thorough cleaning between appointments

Most dental practices will give priority to those who need care immediately

Dentists will now wear different forms of protective equipment to stay safe

Minimizing the use of air and water to cut down on the aerosol

Hospitals like VCU Health have lined out some guidelines as well. All VCU Health locations are screening everyone for COVID-19 symptoms and providing masks at entrances. They will also be testing every patient for coronavirus before surgery and providing extra hand-washing stations.

If you had a scheduled surgery at VCU Health that was cancelled because of the pandemic, the hospital will contact you to reschedule.