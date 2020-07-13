Virginia law enforcement staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office employee is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The staff member began to feel ill on Tuesday, June 30, and “had been self-quarantining until receiving results,” deputies said. Upon confirmation of a positive COVID-19, Campbell County deputies initiated a response and action plan that includes:

Temporarily canceling all ride-along tours, and community events for the duration;

Suspending fingerprint services until further notice (exception to court-ordered needs);

Deputies will engage in the wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, latex gloves, and protective gowns (if necessary);

Deputies are sanitizing patrol cars after each transport;

Deputies are recommending that calls for service meet them outside their residence, so as to ensure proper social distancing; and

Deputies request citizens to alert E-911 dispatch if they are exhibiting any signs of illness as well as advising the deputy upon arrival.

In an effort to mitigate risk, the Sheriff’s Office is restricting access to the public by closing its main lobby. All citizens are required to contact staff by phone at (434) 332-9580, or email at: sheriff@campbellcountyva.gov.

