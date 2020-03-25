Virginia liquor sales surge as bars and restaurants close because of coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sales at Virginia ABC stores are surging as folks rush to stock up on liquor for their quarantines, according to a report from WTOP.

Statewide sales jumped 59% from this week last year. The Richmond/Petersburg region saw the second-highest jump, with sales increasing 64% from this time last year.

Virginia ABC also lets customers purchase liquor online and pick it up in stores. Those sales quadrupled from this time last year.

Virginia ABC is limiting store hours starting Saturday. Stores will only be open from noon-7 p.m.