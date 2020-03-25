Virginia looks to move to cashless tolls to limit person-to-person interactions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine says her department is trying to limit the number of person-to-person interactions at tolls to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

There are 16 toll roads in Virginia, but only four of them are owned and operated by the state. That means Virginia has to work with a number of private companies.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

8 of the 16 toll roads are already all electronic, meaning there is no person-to-person interaction. Of the eight remaining toll roads, two of them are state-owned. Those two roads will be moved to an all-electronic system.

Secretary Valentine says her goal is to move the remaining five toll roads to an all-electronic system but thinks they will have to “be a little bit creative” with three of them.

She encourages all Virginians to get an E-Zpass transponder because all 16 toll roads accept it. That’s your best way to avoid touching money other people have handled. You can purchase an E-Zpass here.

Virginia is also working on an app on your phone called GoToll.Com that would allow you to use your phone to pay.

If there is a toll that does require interaction with someone, the toll worker will have gloves to protect against COVID-19.