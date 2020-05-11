Virginia prepares to enter phase one; here’s how you can get tested for COVID-19 this week

Pop-up testing in undersevered Richmond-area communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As Virginia prepares to enter Phase One of reopening, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering opportunities to get tested for COVID-19.

Three testing events from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. have been scheduled this week:

  • Monday, May 11 – Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike, East Richmond
  • Tuesday, May 12 – Southwood Apartments, 1200 Southwood Parkway, South Richmond
  • Tuesday, May 14 – Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue, East Henrico

To register, call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at (804) 205-3501. Testing is for uninsured and underinsured people aged five years or older with COVID-19 symptoms.

Rite Aid also announced it’s expanded COVID-19 testing criteria to include those with asymptomatic symptoms. To register at a location near you, schedule an appointment on the company’s website.

Select Patient First locations are offering testing seven days a week by appointment. Call a location near you between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. to schedule one.

MedExpress also has testing opportunities. You’re asked to call your local center to see if you qualify for a test.

