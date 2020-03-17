‘Virginia Responds: Your Questions Answered’: State health officials, leaders provide insight into coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With concerns for Virginians on the rise, 8News decided Monday to host a live special where state health professionals, elected officials and community leaders could answer specific questions from the community about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The guests — listed below — spoke with 8News about how the community should approach safety measures, what closures mean for them and how to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Dr. Danny Avula (Richmond/Henrico Health District)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger

Sen. Mark Warner

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney

VA State Superintendent Dr. Lane

Rep. Donald McEachin

Dr. Jody Crane (Runs ERs and ICUs)

Adrian Cole Johnson Henrico schools Director of Family and Community Engagement

Feedmore CEO Doug Pick (former Capital One Executive in charge of logistics)

Norm Gold – Market at 25th

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: