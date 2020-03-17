1  of  30
‘Virginia Responds: Your Questions Answered’: State health officials, leaders provide insight into coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With concerns for Virginians on the rise, 8News decided Monday to host a live special where state health professionals, elected officials and community leaders could answer specific questions from the community about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The guests — listed below — spoke with 8News about how the community should approach safety measures, what closures mean for them and how to stay safe amid the pandemic.

  • Dr. Danny Avula (Richmond/Henrico Health District)
  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger
  • Sen. Mark Warner
  • Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney
  • VA State Superintendent Dr. Lane
  • Rep. Donald McEachin
  • Dr. Jody Crane (Runs ERs and ICUs)
  • Adrian Cole Johnson Henrico schools Director of Family and Community Engagement
  • Feedmore CEO Doug Pick (former Capital One Executive in charge of logistics)
  • Norm Gold – Market at 25th 

