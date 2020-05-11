Virginia set to reopen this week; Northam to provide update at 2 p.m.

Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia at 2 p.m. today.

At his last update, Northam said the state could enter Phase One of reopening as early as this Friday, May 15.

During Phase One, there will still be safety measures like a ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people and recommendations on teleworking and wearing face coverings, however, more businesses will be allowed to re-open.

“We’re not opening the floodgates here. We’re not flipping the light switch from closed to open. When the time is right, we will turn a dimmer switch just a notch,” Northam said.

Here are what businesses will be able to reopen:

Retail stores can open at 50 percent occupancy

Restaurants, coffee shops and bars can have outdoor seating at 50 percent occupancy

Personal Grooming services, like barbershops and hair salons, can open with one patron per service provider.

Gyms can hold outdoor classes.

Campgrounds can have short term stays.

Places of worship can have 50 percent occupancy and continue drive-in services

Northam signed Executive Order 61 on Saturday, which will allow Virginia to enter Phase One of reopening the state.

