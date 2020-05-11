Virginia set to reopen this week; Northam to provide update at 2 p.m.

Coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia at 2 p.m. today.

At his last update, Northam said the state could enter Phase One of reopening as early as this Friday, May 15.

During Phase One, there will still be safety measures like a ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people and recommendations on teleworking and wearing face coverings, however, more businesses will be allowed to re-open.

“We’re not opening the floodgates here. We’re not flipping the light switch from closed to open. When the time is right, we will turn a dimmer switch just a notch,” Northam said. 

Here are what businesses will be able to reopen:

  • Retail stores can open at 50 percent occupancy
  • Restaurants, coffee shops and bars can have outdoor seating at 50 percent occupancy
  • Personal Grooming services, like barbershops and hair salons, can open with one patron per service provider.
  • Gyms can hold outdoor classes.
  • Campgrounds can have short term stays.
  • Places of worship can have 50 percent occupancy and continue drive-in services

Northam signed Executive Order 61 on Saturday, which will allow Virginia to enter Phase One of reopening the state.

