Virginia starting to see cases of more contagious California COVID-19 variants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced on Thursday that several cases of the B.1.427 and B.1.429 COVID-19 variants from California have been identified in Virginia. These variants are expected to be more contagious but not more severe, they were recently listed as variants of concern.

The variants were identified through sequencing analysis at the Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services.

Between Dec. 2020 and Feb. 2021 there were 14 cases of B.1.427 identified and nine cases of B.1.429. As for the other variants that have been detected in Virginia, there have been 26 cases of the South African variant and 127 cases of the U.K. variant.