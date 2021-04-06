Virginia State University introduces mobile vaccine clinics

Virginia State University is now offering what could be the nation’s first higher education course about the history of historically black colleges and universities.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University is already home to the largest COVID-19 vaccination center in the state and now they are expanding their reach even farther. The newly instated VSU Public Health Institute will be providing mobile vaccination units across the Crater Health District.

The VSUPHI was started to provide health resources to marginalized communities, their first project was the community vaccination center. Over the course of two weeks, 40,000 vaccine doses have been administered at the CVC.

The public health institute bought two mobile health units and will be using them to broaden their reach. The mobile clinics are designed to get vaccines to people in underserved communities.

“The mission of VSU aligns with the mission of area Health Districts,” says Mr. Hubert Harris, VSU Chief of Staff. “We are all committed to getting the community vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including vaccinating the underserved population.”

The units will go out for the first time on Wednesday. According to a VSUPHI release, mobile units will be sent to areas such as public parks, mobile home parks, migrant camps, rural communities and areas with high populations of elderly residents.

For the first day of inoculations the units will be servicing Prince George County, there will be 300 available vaccine doses. On Thursday, the units will be in Petersburg and Hopewell with 200 doses.

“The Crater Health District (CHD) appreciates the partnership and resources that Virginia State University offers to support equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable populations,” says Dr. Alton Hart, Jr., Director of CHD. “The mobile units will ensure that we reach high-risk groups, essential workers, rural communities and those who are underserved in their neighborhoods and will help to close the vaccine gap.”

In addition to the Crater Health District, the mobile units will also serve parts of Chesterfield County.