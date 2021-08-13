Virginia to give third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced on Friday that Virginia will make third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available to moderately and severely immunocompromised people starting Aug. 14.

The FDA issued an emergency authorization to give third doses to immunocompromised people Thursday night.

The VDH said studies have shown people who have a significantly compromised immune system can have a weak response to the standard vaccine regimen and a third dose is needed to strengthen their immunity and protect them from serious COVID-19 complications.

“This is important additional protection for people who have impaired immune systems,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “As COVID-19 cases rise across Virginia and the country, everyone who is eligible should get appropriately vaccinated as soon as they can.”

The FDA has only approved additional doses of the Pfixerr and Moderna mRNA vaccines, but not the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The VDH added booster vaccines for the general public have not been recommended by the FDA either.

