Virginia vaccine coordinator monitoring booster shot guidance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last week, the FDA and CDC approved a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people with weaker immune systems. Now reports are showing that everyone might be due for a third shot at some point.

Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula released a statement on Monday saying he and the Virginia Department of Health are keeping an eye on discussions about mRNA vaccine booster shots.

Avula said that the state is prepared to issue a third round of vaccine doses to Virginians. “VDH and local health departments now have experience in planning and carrying out the logistics of a large-scale vaccination effort, and rebooting that for booster doses will not be an issue,” Avula said.

He expects the booster shot rollout will take months in order to accommodate people needing to get their third shot a certain amount of time after the first two.

VDH is waiting on the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance on whether or not to rollout third shots.