Virginian contractor survives COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – As the pandemic continues, we are hearing from those who have battled COVID-19.

A local military contractor spent weeks in the hospital, but is back home now after the disease took its toll.

Lauren Twine says when she called for help for her husband Robert Twine — who was demonstrating COVID19 symptoms earlier this month — he already believed he was going to die.

He beat the illness and he says it was a roller-coaster journey and he experienced hallucinations.

“You lose touch with reality because you have elevated temperatures,” Twine explained.

He said he is a businessman and hallucinated talking to people and making big business deals that did not exist.

“One moment you feel totally in touch with the moment and what’s going on, and the next minute you’re somewhere else,” he said.

Twine was admitted to the hospital on April 8 and released on April 23.

“The whole time they’re doing this procedure you can feel the tears running down the side of your face. And you’re in so much pain but you know they’re going about it in a way they have to go about doing it and they’re loving you doing it,” said Twine. “How they come up with the courage to do it is beyond me.”

Between the x-rays, injections, and procedures it is the loving care he is most thankful for.

“You have such a large population of people who give and are giving their services of time and energy towards in this case a common cause. I really think they are the unsung heroes.”

He has mostly recovered, but the symptoms he felt and delusions he saw still haunt him today.

“Believe it or not, I still feel like a lot of things happened even though I know they didn’t. But the reality of what was going on was so strong, I still believe that some of those things happened,” he said.

He says he still has a nurse come by regularly for physical therapy and daily checks and sometimes, still remembers those visions. But he wanted to make sure his thanks went out to the staff and doctors who helped get home to his family.

