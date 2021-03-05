Virginians can now update their vaccine pre-registration info

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many Virginians are anxiously awaiting their chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The best way to ensure the state knows you want your shot is to pre-register on the Vaccinate Virginia website.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health announced there were new features available on the site. If for any reason you need to change your information or want to verify you’re properly signed up you can now use the verify and update your record feature on the website.

Virginians who have filled out the form are added to a statewide waiting list. Information filled out during the process gives the Virginia Department of Health some information about what phase you may fall under.

VDH has added new questions to the form and is encouraging everyone to verify their information and fill out the additional questions.

Updating your information does not impact your pre-registration date.