Virginians can now verify COVID-19 vaccination status with QR codes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that Virginians can now access their COVID-19 vaccination records with QR codes.

QR codes, short for quick response, are barcodes that can be scanned with smartphones. This will allow people to show their vaccination status without the need to carry around their paper card or download an app.

The VDH said since QR codes are digitally signed by the VDH, they cannot be altered are forged. Employers and businesses can verify someone’s vaccination status by scanning QR codes with the free SMART Health Verifier App.

Anyone whose vaccination record includes an active phone number and is in the Virginia Immunization Information System can get a QR code. The VDH added all doses administered in Virginia, including those given at pharmacies and physicians officers, are registered to the statewide system.

However, vaccines given by the Department of Defense or Department of Veterans Affairs are not reported to the state system. If your records cannot be retrieved automatically you can call 877-829-4682 to get help.

You can get your vaccination record with QR code online here. The code can be saved to your photos photo gallery, printed out or stored in a compatible account.