Virginians face issues securing second vaccine dose appointments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As many eligible Virginians sign up to get their COVID-19 vaccines, some are having trouble securing their second dose appointment.

Katie Allison, a Richmond medical massage therapist, was excited to learn she was eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1a.

“I just figured it would make me feel safer and my clients feel safer if we were all a little bit more protected,” Allison told 8News.

Through the Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS online registration system, which is used throughout the state, Allison easily signed up to get her first dose.

She got the shot on Jan. 26 at a mass vaccination event at the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center. However, she is now unable to secure an appointment to get her second dose through VAMS.

“There’s just no appointment available and I’ve been checking like five times everyday,” said Allison.

“A lot of appointments are, frankly, just being snapped up,” said Ruth Morrison, a vaccine coordinator and policy director with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

She explained that Virginians can claim any vaccine appointment in the state through VAMS, even if it is outside of their locality. “The supply is not matched with the eligible population, and so we are seeing these wait times,” Morrison said.

In addition, each health district is handling vaccination efforts differently. According to Morrison, some districts like Richmond and Henrico are following the Virginia Department of Health’s recommended vaccine prioritization, while other districts are allowing anyone in Phase 1a or 1b to claim an appointment at this time.

Morrison said if you received your first dose through the Richmond and Henrico Health District and you have scheduled your second appointment through the VAMS system, keep it. That appointment will be honored.

However, if you cannot lock down a second dose appointment, Morrison said to keep an eye on your email.

The Virginia Department of Health is transitioning to a new registration system called PrepMod, and the Richmond and Henrico Health District wants to know where you are in your vaccination process.



“They will have a survey in their inbox now that they should respond to,” Morrison said. “We’re really hopeful that as PrepMod gets underway, really gets established, that it’ll be easier to manage the clinic appointments for first dose and second dose people alike.”

New guidance from the CDC says it is okay to space out the first and second vaccine doses by up to 42 days if necessary.

Morrison said in Richmond and Henrico, officials will send you that email survey at least seven days before your 42 day window is up.

She said if you are not contacted or have concerns, email the Richmond and Henrico Health Department at rhhdvax@vdh.virginia.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501.

If you are in another health district in Central Virginia, find COVID vaccine information here.

“I feel like if I don’t get it, it was a bit of waste of half a vaccine,” Allison said.

However, Morrison reassured that the health department is following CDC guidance and is prioritizing people who still need their second dose.

“We are committed to making sure that people get that second dose,” Morrison said.