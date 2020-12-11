Virginia’s COVID-19 exposure notification app joins National Key Server to work across state lines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s first-in-the nation coronavirus exposure notification app will now utilize information across state lines to increase effectiveness.

According to a Friday release, Virginia’s COVIDWISE has joined with Washington, D.C. and 15 states that have similar apps across a national key server through the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL).

“The integration with APHL’s National Key Server is important in our fight against COVID-19 here in Virginia and across the nation,” State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said. “Interoperability with Exposure Notifications apps from other jurisdictions enables COVIDWISE users to learn of possible exposures from app users that reside in other states or D.C. This is especially important considering added travel during the holiday season.”

The other 15 states include Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming.

According to a release, three additional states — California, Hawaii, and Oregon — are currently piloting an exposure notification app with a limited population on the National Key Server.

“It didn’t exist when COVIDWISE started, otherwise we would’ve just started with that, but there is a National Key Server now,” Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Executive Advisor to the Commissioner Jeff Stover said. “Most apps in states that are launching over the past month or so are automatically using that National Key Server, which simply means that if you were in Pennsylvania or New York or Virginia, or you went to visit family in New York, if New York is using the National Key Server and so is Virginia, then your app works the same ways as the one in New York works, and you’ll still get the same notifications if you had lunch with someone who had reported as positive.”

Stover says it doesn’t cost the commonwealth to participate in this server.

COVIDWISE works by anonymously reporting positive COVID-19 results for those who choose to report them, so those with the app on their phone will know whether they’ve potentially been exposed to the virus and should consider getting tested.

“The more people that have the app on their phone, obviously, the more effective we will be as a society,” Stover said.

According to VDH, COVIDWISE has surpassed 886,000 downloads, making it one of the two most downloaded exposure notification apps in the U.S.