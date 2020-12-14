Virginia’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations arriving at hospitals around the state

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The newly approved Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has touched down in Virginia and distribution is well under way. The first vaccine could be administered in Virginia as early as tomorrow.

Julian Walker with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association tells 8News that vaccine shipments will be spread out over the next couple of days. Some Virginia hospitals have already received their vaccine shipment while others won’t get theirs until tomorrow or Wednesday.

The VHHA says a hospital in the Richmond area and Sentara Healthcare in Hampton Roads both already have the vaccine.

Upon arrival the vaccines are placed in climate controlled storage. Some vaccines will stay at the hospitals and others will be redistributed within their health system and region.

Walker says as soon as the vaccines are properly redistributed and stored they can begin being administered through vaccination clinics.

The Virginia Medical Disaster Advisory Committee has already decided who will get them first, based on CDC recommendations.

The committee’s resolution released last week said, “The initial shipment of Pfizer vaccine should be distributed in its entirety to Virginia hospitals and health systems for administration to healthcare personnel who directly engage in the care of or interact with patients known or suspected of COVID-19, or who have direct exposure to potentially infectious materials from patients known or suspected to be infected with COVID-19.”

Some eligible for the vaccine may still choose to wait before getting it. “Internal surveys of hospitals indicate that some healthcare workers are skeptical and want to wait,” Walker said.