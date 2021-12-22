VMFA reinstates mask requirement for all staff, visitors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just twenty days after dropping their mask requirement for visitors and staff, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is reimplementing the rule.

Effective today, Dec. 21, all staff, volunteers and visitors over the age of two years old are required to wear masks in the museum — regardless of vaccination status.

“As you have likely read in the news, the highly-contagious Delta variant and the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been rapidly driving increased-case rates in Virginia and across the U.S.,” a post by VMFA on Facebook said.