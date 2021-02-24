Volunteers ‘desperately needed’ for Crater Health District vaccination event Friday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District is looking for volunteers to help with an upcoming vaccine distribution event.

The vaccination event is happening this Friday at Petersburg High School. The health district said they “desperately” need volunteers to sign up. The event starts at 6:45 a.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m.

“Please consider volunteering your time to help protect our community’s most vulnerable members,” the health district said in a Facebook post.

CLICK HERE to register to help out. For additional details, please contact Ben Ruppert at bruppert@hopewellva.gov.