VSU mobile vaccination clinics cancelled this week while J&J vaccine gets reviewed

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District and Virginia State University recently deployed mobile vaccine clinics, today they are having to put those events on pause.

Following a national recommendation and statewide decision, administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been halted in Virginia. Now health districts are working to keep up vaccination efforts by offering people available doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

While the vaccine is under review and the Crater Health District works to adjust appointments there will be no mobile vaccine clinics. All mobile clinic events set for this week will be cancelled, according to the CHD.

CHD says they are currently reviewing plans and scheduling for the mobile units.

The two mobile units were introduced by the health district and Virginia State University Public Health Institute to help reach underserved communities at locations such as public parks and migrant camps.

A walk-up clinic in Petersburg today was originally scheduled to provide people with the J&J vaccine. After the decision to pause the single-dose shots they had to quickly change course and get the Moderna vaccines to people attending the event instead.