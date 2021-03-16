VSU multi-purpose center established as Community Vaccination Center

Virginia State University is now offering what could be the nation’s first higher education course about the history of historically black colleges and universities.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The VSU Multi-Purpose Center is now a COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia Department of Health teamed up to launch the new location.

On Wednesday, vaccinations will start being administered at the center regularly. Appointments there will only be available to those pre-registered in the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system. There will be no walk-in appointments.

According to Chesterfield County, up to 6,000 people will be vaccinated at the facility per day.

The VSU location is one of multiple CVCs established by the two agencies statewide. The community centers are funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and run by contractors. These locations provide support in addition to efforts already in place by local health districts.

All CVC locations are placed in areas with the more vulnerable population members, communities with higher percentages of vulnerable residents and the largest COVID-19 impact. VDEM also opened locations in Danville, Portsmouth and Prince William this week.

VDH advises people scheduled for an appointment at the multi-purpose center or any of the CVCs to get there no earlier than 20 minutes before the appointment, to only show up if you have an appointment and to bring a copy of your invitation such as email, text or barcode as well as proof of your name to the site.

To pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).