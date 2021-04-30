VUU to host vaccination clinic for essential workers, university affiliates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Northside is getting a new vaccination clinic next week when VUU kicks off vaccinations at their campus. The events will have vaccines available for essential workers eligible for Phase 1c and all VUU affiliates.

VUU is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to use their campus to get shots into arms. The first event will be on May 7 for members of Phase 1c. VUU plans on announcing another date later on specifically for university faculty and staff.

“This is what we envisioned when we said we were unveiling a new Virginia Union University”, said Dr. Hakim Lucas President and CEO of Virginia Union University. “We are a university dedicated to serving the community. We dropped prices to ensure education was more affordable. We have a Capital Area Health Network (CAHN) on campus that is open to the community for their health care needs, and now we are going to get vaccines to residents that surround our university.”

Vaccinations appointments can be made online using Calendly.