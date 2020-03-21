1  of  32
VUU to launch remote learning Monday 'at least through' April 10

All 2020 Commencement exercises are postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several universities in Virginia continue to transition to online classes as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Virginia Union University announced students will learn remotely through at least April 10 and the spring commencement ceremony has been postponed.

“Beginning Monday, March 23, all classroom instruction will be delivered through our virtual classrooms utilizing Microsoft TEAMS and MyVUU,” said university president and CEO Hakim J. Lucas, Ph.D. “There will be no face-to-face instruction in any physical classroom on campus through at least April 10.”

The university is working with students’ requests regarding their housing status. Students are encouraged to indicate their housing preference by clicking here.

The dining hall will operate on a brunch and dinner schedule to meals on-the-go. Brunch is 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Dinner is served 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. 

The decisions we are making rely heavily on the guidance we are receiving from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health and are intended to protect the health and welfare of our faculty, staff, students, and local community. We recognize the uncertainty this global health issue is creating and are committed to keeping you informed and up-to-date as this situation evolves.

Virginia Union University

