WATCH: Gov. Northam to give update on COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday April 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam gave an update on his COVID-19 plans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will be giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia today at 2 p.m.

At his last conference on Friday, released his blueprint for easing business restrictions in the Commonwealth. When it goes into effect, phase one of the reopening plan will include: Some businesses will re-open with strict safety restrictions, continued social distancing, continued teleworking and face coverings recommended in public.

Virginia’s case count is near 13,535, the department of health reported Monday — a 565 case jump since yesterday. There have been 458 confirmed and probable deaths across the Commonwealth.

Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: