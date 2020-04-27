WATCH: Gov. Northam to give update on COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will be giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia today at 2 p.m.
At his last conference on Friday, released his blueprint for easing business restrictions in the Commonwealth. When it goes into effect, phase one of the reopening plan will include: Some businesses will re-open with strict safety restrictions, continued social distancing, continued teleworking and face coverings recommended in public.
Virginia’s case count is near 13,535, the department of health reported Monday — a 565 case jump since yesterday. There have been 458 confirmed and probable deaths across the Commonwealth.
Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.
