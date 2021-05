CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Resident in Chesterfield County can walk up and get vaccinated Wednesday at St. Augistine Catholic Church (4400 Beulah Road).

Vaccinations will be given from 4-7 p.m., but there are 300 openings and shots will be given on a first come, first served basis.

Another clinic will be held next week at the same time and place.