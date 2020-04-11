Walmart CEO says we’re in the ‘hair color’ phase of panic buying

(CNN) — First it was hand soap, sanitizer and toilet paper. Now, after weeks of isolation, Walmart CEO says shoppers have now turned their attention to hair dye.

Doug McMillon told the “Today Show” on Friday that since hair salons aren’t open, many people need hair cuts and coloring services.

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to research firm Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160% percent and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23% from the same period a year ago.

