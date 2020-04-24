Walmart implementing one-way aisles to encourage social distancing

(WRIC) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the country, grocery stores remain open. Recently, Walmart announced a new regulation in an effort to protect shoppers from the disease.

Starting in May, Walmart will be implementing one-way aisles. Decals on the floors will show shoppers the direction follow. In the meantime, Walmart and many other grocery stores have already started limiting the number of people inside, making all employees wear masks, implementing social distancing in lines, and informing customers of such guidelines before they enter the store.

But what do shoppers think?

“I feel like they’re making a good effort as to minimizing the amount of people that go inside, but to me, it’s not making that much of a difference,” said Walmart shopper Noah Merino.

Lines formed outside the Walmart off Midlothian Turnpike as shopping regulations became stricter inside the store for people’s safety.

“People were actually still having two cart space in front of each other in the line,” Merino said. “It was just definitely time-consuming.”

Merino told 8News he’s not sure what the public response will be to the new rule.

“I don’t really think that’s what they should do because either way people are going to go in-and-out of the store. So, if one person does have germs on them or the virus that could still get spread around so easily,” Merino said.

Merino visited Walmart Thursday to pay his phone bill and told 8News he appreciates the new regulations. He says, however, it’s a bit of a moot point.

He told 8News inside the store, it’s a different dynamic, and he doesn’t even know if he feels safe anymore.

“People are definitely keeping their distance from everybody but at the same time, they’re still going down the same aisles, touching the same stuff, buying the same things,” Merino said.” It’s complicated, so it’s kind of weird, eerie definitely.”

