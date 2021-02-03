Walmart to offer vaccinations at 190 stores nationwide, 8 in Virginia

Customers shop at a Walmart store in Chicago in May. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Walmart is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Virginia and four other states. The company has already been administering vaccines to eligible residents in 12 states and Washington, D.C.

According to the company, they are now operating close to 190 vaccination sites in Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the United States.

Virginia’s eight locations are primarily in northern Virginia or in western parts of the state including Lynchburg and southwest Virginia. There are no locations in the Richmond region or Hampton Roads.

The full list is available below:

Store Number Address City

1243 976 COMMONWEALTH BLVD MARTINSVILLE

2565 197 MADISON HEIGHTS SQ MADISON HEIGHTS

4636 505 OAKVILLE RD APPOMATTOX

5343 10001 SOUTHPOINT PKWY FREDERICKSBURG

5779 16375 MERCHANT LN KING GEORGE

3770 19265 JEB STUART HWY STUART

6936 14 N STAFFORD COMPLEX CENTER STAFFORD

4638 135 STONERIDGE DR RUCKERSVILLE

Right now, vaccine appointments at Walmart will be scheduled through the Virginia Department of Health and local health districts. The company says that in the future there will be an online scheduling option through the Walmart website.