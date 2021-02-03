Walmart to offer vaccinations at 190 stores nationwide, 8 in Virginia

Customers shop at a Walmart store in Chicago in May. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Walmart is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Virginia and four other states. The company has already been administering vaccines to eligible residents in 12 states and Washington, D.C.

According to the company, they are now operating close to 190 vaccination sites in Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the United States.

Virginia’s eight locations are primarily in northern Virginia or in western parts of the state including Lynchburg and southwest Virginia. There are no locations in the Richmond region or Hampton Roads.

The full list is available below:

Store Number              Address                                                           City

  • 1243                             976 COMMONWEALTH BLVD                           MARTINSVILLE
  • 2565                             197 MADISON HEIGHTS SQ                             MADISON HEIGHTS
  • 4636                             505 OAKVILLE RD                                            APPOMATTOX
  • 5343                             10001 SOUTHPOINT PKWY                             FREDERICKSBURG
  • 5779                             16375 MERCHANT LN                                      KING GEORGE
  • 3770                             19265 JEB STUART HWY                                 STUART
  • 6936                             14 N STAFFORD COMPLEX CENTER               STAFFORD
  • 4638                             135 STONERIDGE DR                                      RUCKERSVILLE

Right now, vaccine appointments at Walmart will be scheduled through the Virginia Department of Health and local health districts. The company says that in the future there will be an online scheduling option through the Walmart website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

