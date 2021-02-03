Walmart to offer vaccinations at 190 stores nationwide, 8 in Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Walmart is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Virginia and four other states. The company has already been administering vaccines to eligible residents in 12 states and Washington, D.C.
According to the company, they are now operating close to 190 vaccination sites in Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the United States.
Virginia’s eight locations are primarily in northern Virginia or in western parts of the state including Lynchburg and southwest Virginia. There are no locations in the Richmond region or Hampton Roads.
The full list is available below:
Store Number Address City
- 1243 976 COMMONWEALTH BLVD MARTINSVILLE
- 2565 197 MADISON HEIGHTS SQ MADISON HEIGHTS
- 4636 505 OAKVILLE RD APPOMATTOX
- 5343 10001 SOUTHPOINT PKWY FREDERICKSBURG
- 5779 16375 MERCHANT LN KING GEORGE
- 3770 19265 JEB STUART HWY STUART
- 6936 14 N STAFFORD COMPLEX CENTER STAFFORD
- 4638 135 STONERIDGE DR RUCKERSVILLE
Right now, vaccine appointments at Walmart will be scheduled through the Virginia Department of Health and local health districts. The company says that in the future there will be an online scheduling option through the Walmart website.