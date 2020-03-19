Warsaw looking to help older residents get basic necessities during COVID-19 pandemic

WARSAW, Va. (WRIC) — The town of Warsaw is hoping to help those over the age of 60 stay home with its COVID-19 Relief Program. The town council voted to approve the plan Wednesday.

The first phase of the plan is the Hunger Relief Program. It allows any resident over the age of 60 to register for free lunch and delivery every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The second phase is to allow residents to place online grocery orders. They can place their orders for Food Lion and town staff members will pick them up and deliver them.

The final phase is to allow older residents to call in prescriptions to Walgreens and have police officers or staff members pick them up and deliver them.

In order to register for the programs you have to live in Warsaw and be older than 60. You have to call (804) 466-2577. If the line is busy call (804) 333-3737, ext. 102.

Registration closes on Monday, March 30 at 4 p.m.