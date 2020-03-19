Breaking News
Police seek Chesterfield man accused of raping woman in Richmond
1  of  35
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chester Baptist Church Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church King and Queen County Courts and Adm. Offices LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools Mount Level Baptist Church - Dinwiddie New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia Sharon Baptist Church St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Warsaw looking to help older residents get basic necessities during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesty: Town of Warsaw facebook page

WARSAW, Va. (WRIC) — The town of Warsaw is hoping to help those over the age of 60 stay home with its COVID-19 Relief Program. The town council voted to approve the plan Wednesday.

The first phase of the plan is the Hunger Relief Program. It allows any resident over the age of 60 to register for free lunch and delivery every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The second phase is to allow residents to place online grocery orders. They can place their orders for Food Lion and town staff members will pick them up and deliver them.

The final phase is to allow older residents to call in prescriptions to Walgreens and have police officers or staff members pick them up and deliver them.

In order to register for the programs you have to live in Warsaw and be older than 60. You have to call (804) 466-2577. If the line is busy call (804) 333-3737, ext. 102.

Registration closes on Monday, March 30 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events