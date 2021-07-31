Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff in virus protocol

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff stands on the sideline prior to an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team, in Landover, Md. Washington Football coach Ron Rivera says Scherff is going on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe became the fifth and sixth players at Washington’s training camp to go into virus protocol. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff is going on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe became the fifth and sixth players at the team’s training camp to go into virus protocol. Roughly 60% of Washington’s players are fully vaccinated. That mark ranks last in the league.

Coach Ron Rivera has expressed concerns about how virus-related absences will affect the team’s performance. Rivera is immune deficient after undergoing treatment last year for a form of skin cancer.

Receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis are among the other Washington players on the COVID-19 list.