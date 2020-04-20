WATCH: Gov. Northam to give update on the coronavirus in Virginia at 2 p.m.

Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia today at 2 p.m.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that 8,990 Virginians have tested positive for coronavirus. The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 300 people.
56,735 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Virginia.
