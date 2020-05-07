WATCH: Infectious disease specialist addresses the risks to children from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Emily Godbout, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, spoke with 8News on Thursday about questions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, specifically about the impact it has on children.

8News anchor John Rogers spoke with Godbout about those headlines that more children are being hospitalized with “toxic shock syndrome” related to COVID-19. The conversation began with a basic concern for most parents: “what are the risks for children?”

“The good news is that the vast majority of children actually have a mild clinical course, a good number are asymptomatic or they have mild symptoms,” Dr. Godbout explained. “We know that children are much less likely to be hospitalized and much less likely to have severe complications.”

They also discussed whether it’s a smart move to begin reopening schools.

“I think that’s a difficult question,” Godbout told 8News. “I think there’s a fine balance to keep everyone safe so I know there are a lot of leaders that are helping to make those decisions and I think if schools do reopen we have to be very smart about making sure we are using infection prevention precautions in any setting. Reminding people that we need to encourage hygiene and cleaning high touch surfaces.”

