WATCH LIVE: Northam gives update on coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia today at 2 p.m.

Yesterday, the governor announced the closure of all recreational businesses, including barbershops and hair salons.

He said restruants could remain open but could only do togo orders, takeout, and curbside pick up. Northam added other non-essential stores could also stay open if they followed they 10-person social distancing limit. This includes Virginia ABC stores, which are altering their hours as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ther are currently 290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia.

LATEST HEADLINES: