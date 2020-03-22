1  of  34
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Antioch Baptist Church - Sandston Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Fair Haven Church Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools Mt. Hope Baptist Church - Amelia New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools Tabernacle Baptist Church - Chesterfield The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

WATCH LIVE: Northam to give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia at 11 a.m.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch Gov. Ralph Northam’s update live.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will be giving updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia at 11 a.m.

Northam announced there were 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state on Saturday, 38 more than Friday. He also warned businesses operating with more than 10 people could lose their operating permit on the spot.

This story will have more information added as it comes in. Stay with 8News for updates.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events