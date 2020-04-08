WATCH: Northam to give update on Virginia’s coronavirus outbreak

Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on Virginia’s coronavirus outbreak today at 2 p.m.

At Monday’s presser, the governor suggested that Virginians follow CDC guidelines to wear face covers, not masks meant for health care workers, to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Virginia is a leader in fighting this pandemic,” Northam said. “Thankfully, this weekend we did not see the crowds at our beaches and our state parks like we saw a week ago and for that I say thank you.”

Also at that update, Northam said until more is known about the pandemic’s effect on the economy, pushing back decisions on whether to give teachers and state workers raises, freeze in-state college tuition, and implement other new spending in the budget recently passed by lawmakers.

There are now 3,645 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia.

LATEST HEADLINES: