Northam to give updates on COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia at 11 a.m.

Coronavirus

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, front, gestures during a news conference as House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, right, and Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, look on at the Capitol Thursday March 12 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Watch the update live on 8News.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give updates at 11 a.m. on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia.

Yesterday, he announced the state had 119 reported COVID-19 cases, with 20 patients in the hospital and roughly 35 additional tests pending at the state lab.

We will post more details as they happen. Check back with 8News for updates.

