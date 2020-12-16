WATCH: Stoney gives update on COVID-19 outbreak in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts, are giving an update on Richmond’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Wednesday morning the city reported 34 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the city’s total to 7,845. The VDH said Richmond’s 7-day positive is 6.4 percent, 4.9 percent lower than the state average.

Dr. Viray said the city has been seeing an increase since fall, and is in the middle of a surge. She said this especially concerning the Holiday season. She said we are seeing infections in households and in the workplace.

She said while she didn’t have exact numbers of how many outbreaks and cases are from gatherings and holiday travel, it’s a theme Dr. Viray said state contract tracers have seen.

“We encourage you again to stay at home as much as possible for the holidays,” she said.

Dr. Viray said if you do have to travel for the holidays, you should quarantine for 14 days before gathering and get tested before and after it.

Stoney said he witnessed the first coronavirus vaccine at VCU health. While he said the vaccine is the ultimate weapon against the virus, wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying 6 feet apart are also still ways to battle COVID-19.

Dr. Viray said everyone should consider taking the vaccine as soon as it is available to them so we can get back to normal as soon as possible.

