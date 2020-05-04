WATCH: Northam to present reopening guidelines for Virginia at 2 p.m.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, front, gestures during a news conference as House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, right, and Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, look on at the Capitol Thursday March 12 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will present his reopening guidelines for Virginia and give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in the commonwealth today at 2 p.m.

Northam said he would outline the state’s next steps to reopen the economy at his press conference on Friday.

“Everyone wants to know what comes next,” Northam said. “We have slowed the spread but we are not out of the woods yet. We must continue to move forward carefully.”

Northam’s original executive order closed non-essential businesses through April 23, but he extended the closure to May 8. He didn’t say if that would be extended again or not today.

Last month, there were two #ReopenVirginia protests in response to the executive order. Protesters have said they believe they have the right to go back to work and the state is overstepping with this order.

Governor Northam told 8News that he will not be persuaded by the protesters. He also said people who are rallying and not practicing social distancing are putting themselves and others at risk.

“If I choose to go out and get myself exposed then that’s my choice,” said Melissa Hypes, one of the protesters at the April 22 demonstration.

