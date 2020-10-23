Weeks before indoor concert, health inspector warned against groups congregating during live music at Henrico restaurant

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An indoor concert on Oct. 9 at JJ’s Grille in Glen Allen has caused a cluster of people to become infected with COVID—19. 8News has learned an inspection two weeks prior warned against clusters of people gathering during live music.

State and County Health officials sounded the alarm Thursday, recommending anyone attending JJ’s on Oct. 9 to quarantine until Saturday.

On Tuesday, a voicemail from JJ’s said they were temporarily closed.

“We hope to reopen later this week, thank you.”

A sign on the front door mentioned staff would quarantine.

8News on Thursday obtained public complaints made weeks prior, dating back to August.

A digital log from the Henrico Health District lists six separate reports, bemoaning a lack of social distancing and mask-wearing at JJ’s.

A health inspection, dated Sept. 23, said while there weren’t many people at JJ’s to observe social distancing, masks were worn by staff. However, two tables were jutted against the bar, which is a violation of the governor’s executive order for restaurants.

Officials also warned against groups congregating during live music, and to enforce the use of masks. Otherwise, the business faced the chance of having their health permit suspended.

A Sept. 23 inspection report warned JJ’s against groups congregating during live music, and to enforce masks.

Despite official warning, and the state’s admission thereafter about infections from the Oct. 9 concert, health officials told 8News JJ’s food service operating permit was not suspended.

As of Thursday, it’s unknown how many staff and patrons tested positive after the concert. The Virginia Department of Health adds that anyone inside JJ‘s after Oct. 9 should monitor their symptoms.

On Tuesday, JJ’s Owner and General Manager Henry Brummitt said via email their closure was voluntary, and “we are working with state and county departments of health to provide as much information as possible to perform contact tracing.”

“JJ’s will reopen when we are confident our staff is healthy and pose no threat to their coworkers or the community,” Brummitt said.

Additional questions were not responded to by the time of this report’s publication.