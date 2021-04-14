What are the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on pregnant women and their children?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For women who are pregnant or hoping to become pregnant, there may be questions about the risks and benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Christine Isaacs, OBGYN with VCU Health, shared her recommendations with 8News. As the Division Head of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Medical Director of Midwifery Services, Dr. Isaacs explained whether the vaccine can affect pregnancy symptoms, such as morning sickness, and whether it impacts fertility.

Watch the full interview to hear her insight on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as forthcoming research on what the COVID-19 vaccine means for growing families.