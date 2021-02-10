‘What do I do?’: Vaccine appointment concerns as winter storm is on the way

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With the winter weather on the way, some are concerned about how it will impact their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Chesterfield Resident Bonnie Johnson is one of the lucky Virginians 65 and older who secured a vaccine appointment with CVS in the pharmacy’s first week of the rollout.

“I hit it at about 5 o’clock in the morning, and I was in on my first try,” Johnson told 8News, explaining how she booked her appointment through the CVS website.

Johnson, who also has underlying health conditions, secured an appointment for noon on Friday.

“You were just so grateful to get that appointment, you really didn’t pay too much attention as to what date or the weather or anything,” she explained.

However, the weather in the coming days is now on the minds of many, including Johnson, as Central Virginia is expected to get ice and snow during a significant winter storm.

“I took my chance and now I’m just, ‘Oh my gosh. What do I do? What do I do? What do I do’,” said Johnson.

She told 8News she called the CVS on Hull Street Road where she will get her shot to ask about their plans. “They advised that they will be there, so they don’t close,” Johnson said.

A spokesperson for CVS told 8News if a patient notifies a pharmacy that they cannot make their scheduled vaccination appointment due to something such as inclement weahter, on a case-by-case basis, CVS will work with them directly to try and reschedule that appointment.

If this happens to you, CVS said you should contact the specific pharmacy where you were scheduled to get your vaccine.

“I’m not real comfortable with that. I’m not sure how they’re going to do that,” Johnson said.

Johnson told 8News that on Friday morning, she will evaluate whether she is comfortable driving to her highly anticipated vaccine appointment.

“It’s hard getting out of subdivisions and I can almost visualize, I’ll be gripped on the steering wheel, so if anyone sees an elderly lady coming down the road at 20 miles an hour, please be patient,” she said.